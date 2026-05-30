Albany Janitor Was Living Inside the School

An unusual story that recently made headlines in Albany is now taking a more hopeful turn.

A GoFundMe organized by Paul Kane of Tru Heart Inc. is helping support “Tim,” a former custodian at Hackett Middle School and father of four, who was reportedly found living inside the school after falling on hard times.

"He has 4 incredible kids. He's worked for the school district for more than 17 years. He's stayed late to help, cared for any family that's walked through the doors of Hackett and genuinely loved his job." - GoFundMe

Part of the School for 17 Years

According to organizers, Tim worked for the school district for more than 17 years and was known for staying late to help others and caring deeply about the students and families who walked through the doors at Hackett.

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The fundraiser notes that Tim understands he should not have been living inside the building, but supporters say the situation reflects someone struggling to survive rather than someone trying to harm others.

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“He did not steal anything. He did not hurt anyone,” organizers wrote.

The story sparked strong reactions online, but organizers say they wanted to focus on helping rather than judging.

Locals Stepped Up to Help Him Out

According to GoFundMe, Tim has resigned from his position and is now seeking work, with interviews already lined up. Supporters have also helped locate an apartment and donated basic furniture to help him start over.

As someone who attended Hackett growing up, I can say this story definitely hits close to home. It’s also a reminder that difficult situations can happen to people we’d never expect.

Organizers say the goal is simple: give Tim enough breathing room to get back on his feet and move forward. At the time we published this article, nearly $1,500 of their $4,000 total had been raised.

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