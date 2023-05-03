Al Roker Raves! Calls this the ‘Best New’ Restaurant in Upstate NY!
Al Roker was in our neck of the woods
Al Roker is a weather forecaster, journalist, television personality, author, and the current weather anchor on NBC's Today, and occasionally co-hosts 3rd Hour Today. Roker, who has been on TV sets in our living rooms for decades, recently paid a visit to "our neck of the woods".
After taking the time out to enjoy a great meal at a brand-new restaurant in Upstate NY, he took a few more minutes from his busy schedule to give the new owners the type of glowing review money can't buy!
"Congratulations to @astrid_sunshine and her hubby, Patrick on opening the best new restaurant in @columbiacountyny @shadow66restaurant The decor, the food, and the service: #manifique" Al Roker, Instagram
Shadow 66, Ghent NY
Judging by his reaction on social media, I'd say Roker really enjoyed himself in Ghent, NY at a new restaurant called Shadow 66. The restaurant is still so brand new, their website says "coming soon".
The jovial weatherman must have an "in" with Shadow 66's owners because Roker's reaction was awesome!
Here's what Roker had to say about his first meal at the brand-new French restaurant in Ghent, NY.
Formerly, The Red Barn
For many years, the place now known as Shadow 66 was called "The Red Barn" which was closed for good in the summer of 2021 when its owner sold the building and moved the business to Saugerties.