Al Roker was in our neck of the woods

Al Roker is a weather forecaster, journalist, television personality, author, and the current weather anchor on NBC's Today, and occasionally co-hosts 3rd Hour Today. Roker, who has been on TV sets in our living rooms for decades, recently paid a visit to "our neck of the woods".

Amstel Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons Hosted By Rachael Ray - 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Aaron Davidson loading...

After taking the time out to enjoy a great meal at a brand-new restaurant in Upstate NY, he took a few more minutes from his busy schedule to give the new owners the type of glowing review money can't buy!

Get our free mobile app

"Congratulations to @astrid_sunshine and her hubby, Patrick on opening the best new restaurant in @columbiacountyny @shadow66restaurant The decor, the food, and the service: #manifique" Al Roker, Instagram

Shadow 66, Ghent NY

Judging by his reaction on social media, I'd say Roker really enjoyed himself in Ghent, NY at a new restaurant called Shadow 66. The restaurant is still so brand new, their website says "coming soon".

The jovial weatherman must have an "in" with Shadow 66's owners because Roker's reaction was awesome!

Amstel Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons Hosted By Rachael Ray - 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE Neilson Barnard loading...

Here's what Roker had to say about his first meal at the brand-new French restaurant in Ghent, NY.

A Luncheon To Celebrate Freestyle Releasing's "Bottle Shock Getty Images loading...

Formerly, The Red Barn

For many years, the place now known as Shadow 66 was called "The Red Barn" which was closed for good in the summer of 2021 when its owner sold the building and moved the business to Saugerties.

The Capital Region's 30 Best Outdoor Restaurants When it comes to having an outdoor cocktail or meal in the 518, these are the best of the best to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer.

Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State Sometimes the best places to visit are right here in New York State. New York State has something for everyone from beaches, beautiful mountains, the bright lights of New York City, and the gorgeous roaring Niagara Falls not to mention the many gleaming lakes throughout the state. Check out the many different options right here in New York State. These are the top 15 destinations to visit according to U.S. News and World Report . They considered sights, culture, adventurous pursuits, and the opinions of readers and experts.