Spring in the Adirondacks and Catskills marks the arrival of mud season, a time when trails are saturated, streams are running high, and the weather can shift quickly.

Whether you are hiking, biking, or paddling, understanding these conditions can help keep you safe while also protecting the natural environment. Here are some helpful tips from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Be Ready for Changing Conditions

Spring weather can be unpredictable, bringing rain, sleet, or even snow on the same day. It is important to carry rain gear, extra clothing layers, and traction devices such as crampons. If conditions begin to worsen, it is always a good idea to turn back and avoid unnecessary risks.

Hiking and Biking Tips

Check trail conditions before heading out so you know what to expect. Wear waterproof boots and walk directly through muddy sections instead of going around them to prevent widening and damaging trails.

Read More: 2 NY Hiking Trails Named Best in US

Avoid higher elevation trails above 3000 feet until they have had time to dry, as these areas are especially fragile. For those biking, stick to trails that are firm and dry to help prevent erosion.

Paddling Precautions

Always wear a personal flotation device at all times, especially before May 1 when it is required. Spring waters tend to be higher and faster, so research your route ahead of time. Stay alert for hidden hazards such as submerged branches or rocks.

High Elevation Challenges

Higher elevations remain colder and often hold deep snow and ice. Snowshoes or crampons are often necessary for safe travel. Ice on lakes and ponds becomes thin and unsafe during this time.

Be especially careful when crossing streams, as water levels can rise quickly and create dangerous conditions.

Before heading out, check trail conditions, let someone know your plans, and sign in at trail registers. Cell service can be unreliable, so preparation is key.