Abandoned & Overgrown a Heartwrenching View of Frontier Town

Run Down But Not Forgotten-Abandoned Frontier Town in the Adirondacks One of my favorite memories is going to Frontier Town in the Adirondacks. We always loved it when we would hop on the train and robbers would come alongside on horseback and try to take over. The rodeo was also a lot of fun. We made some great memories at Frontier Town. It has sat abandoned since 1998 but some of the attractions, yet overgrown, are still standing. Thanks to Antiquity Echoes ' amazing video you can see what once was Frontier Town.