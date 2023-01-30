33 Years Ago today Top Venue in Upstate NY Has First Ever Show!
Do you remember where you were on Tuesday night January 30th, 1990? That evening, thousands convened at the venue formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena for the first live show of its existence.
Some of you may not have even been alive - or perhaps you're too young to remember this historic night in downtown Albany.
Now known as the MVP Arena, when it first opened it was originally called the Knickerbocker Arena, and then the Pepsi Arena and Times Union Center, and the first-ever live show was Ol' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra.
"Frank Sinatra christened the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY on this date in 1990 as the venue’s first performance, selling ten thousand seats on the first day of ticket sales" Frank Sinatra's Official Twitter
Here's the setlist from that historic night:
- Come Fly With Me
- For Once in My Life
- Come Rain or Come Shine
- The Lady Is a Tramp
- My Heart Stood Still
- Where or When
- I've Got You Under My Skin
- Barbara
- The Best Is Yet to Come
- Mack the Knife
- One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)
- Strangers in the Night
- My Way
- Lonely Town
- Theme From New York, New York
The first sporting event at MVP Arena (The Knick) was an Albany Patroons game a few days later on February 4, 1990. The crowd of 11,272 watched the Patroons lose a close game against Rapid City.
Albany NY's Ugliest City? 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
The Top 10 Times The Capital Region Was Mentioned In TV and Film
5 New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America