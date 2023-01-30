33 Years Ago today Top Venue in Upstate NY Has First Ever Show!

33 Years Ago today Top Venue in Upstate NY Has First Ever Show!

Do you remember where you were on Tuesday night January 30th, 1990?  That evening, thousands convened at the venue formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena for the first live show of its existence.

Some of you may not have even been alive - or perhaps you're too young to remember this historic night in downtown Albany.

Now known as the MVP Arena, when it first opened it was originally called the Knickerbocker Arena, and then the Pepsi Arena and Times Union Center, and the first-ever live show was Ol' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra.

"Frank Sinatra christened the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY on this date in 1990 as the venue’s first performance, selling ten thousand seats on the first day of ticket sales"  Frank Sinatra's Official Twitter 

 

Here's the setlist from that historic night:

  • Come Fly With Me
  • For Once in My Life
  • Come Rain or Come Shine
  • The Lady Is a Tramp
  • My Heart Stood Still
  • Where or When
  • I've Got You Under My Skin
  • Barbara
  • The Best Is Yet to Come
  • Mack the Knife
  • One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)
  • Strangers in the Night
  • My Way
  • Lonely Town
  • Theme From New York, New York

 



The first sporting event at MVP Arena (The Knick) was an Albany Patroons game a few days later on February 4, 1990.  The crowd of 11,272 watched the Patroons lose a close game against Rapid City.

Albany NY's Ugliest City? 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous

Albany gets a lot of underserved flack sometimes. Here are 10 beautiful reasons why our state capital deserves more love.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

The Top 10 Times The Capital Region Was Mentioned In TV and Film

For better or for worse, hearing the Capital Region being mentioned in tv and film can be hilarious. Check out our Top 10 favorite times the region was brought up in movies and shows.

5 New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

 

Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR