3 in New York Survived Shark Attacks Over 4th of July Holiday

Shark Attacks in New York

Shark Patrols are rising in New York after police say there were 3 separate shark attacks over the 4th of July holiday weekend. The first attack happened to a 15-year-old boy on Monday, followed by two more attacks on adults on Tuesday.

"In response to the shark encounters and incidents reported in other police jurisdictions this week, the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and Aviation Section are conducting increased patrols at our beaches. The SCPD also uses drones for a birds-eye view of the local waterways." -Suffolk County Police

15-year old boy

The Suffolk County Police Department says there were three shark attacks off Fire Island since Monday, thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Fire Island is 26 miles long and located on the south shore of Long Island.

Brian Cody Fire Island, NY Photo: Google Maps loading...

The first attack happened on July 3rd when a 15-year-old surfing boy was bitten on his left foot at 5:20 p.m. at Kismet Beach.

Two more adults, also bitten

The Suffolk County Police also report that on July 4, two adults were also bitten in separate incidents one at 1:55 p.m. and the second at 4:25 p.m.

Sources say of the two adults who suffered attacks, one was a 47-year-old man, who was bitten on his left knee, and a 49-year-old man was bitten on his right hand.

The SCPD says the three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sand sharks

According to sources, the bites came from a pack of about 50 sand sharks who were swimming relatively close to one of the beaches.

Police say if you see a shark or a pod of bunker fish that attracts the predators, calmly exit the water and alert the lifeguard on duty or a local official.

