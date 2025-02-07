Your Temu and Shein Packages Will Be Severely Delayed In New York, Here’s Why

If you were expecting packages from Temu or Shein here in New York they will likely be arriving much later than you anticipated.

The new tariff policy with China is going to have some pretty significant affects on New Yorkers. Many are confused by what is going to be happening and the US Post Office even said that they would no longer be accepting or delivering packages from China. That would include the very popular Temu and Shein apps.

The reason why they decided not to take these packages on was because of the tariff policy that was laid out by president Trump. It would require a new tax as well as additional inspections to the small packages coming in from China.

President Trump Imposes 10% Tariffs On China Getty Images loading...

However after some public outrage over that policy, the USPS decided to reverse this new policy and will be delivering the packages from China, but you will have to expect a significant delay on them. They decided overnight on Tuesday they would deliver the packages.

According to Commercial Appeal,

With the overnight delay, it is possible for packages to be delayed in shipping, but it is unclear which companies would be directly affected.

While Temu and Shein are the most well known Chinese shopping apps, there are many others on social media as well. Just be cautious of what you are buying because with the new inspections that will need to be done it will be hard to get any last minute gifts from these places.