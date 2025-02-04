Watch Amazing Video: Is Niagara Falls Freezing Over This Winter?

This sounds like a joke. Man it is cold outside. How cold is it? It's so cold Niagara Falls has completely frozen over! That is no joke, the falls have become one big block of ice and we have the video to prove it.

According to Niagara Parks, the falls don't actually freeze but appear to be frozen to the naked eye. The mist and spray that the falls typically produce will freeze when the temperature is cold enough. This forms a frozen outer crust, which you will see below.

Mother Nature has a was of creating beauty all year round. As much as we may not enjoy the cold, the below freezing temperatures give us an opportunity to witness the unusual. Before we see the falls, take a look at this ice volcano at Letchworth State Park.

Just this week Toronto Culture on Instagram shared a picture and a video of a frozen Niagara Falls. The reported temperature on January 22, 2025 was -22 degrees and that created the appearance of frozen falls.

The only time in history that Niagara Falls was completely frozen was in March of 1848. Millions of tons of ice blocked the channel completely and water stopped flowing for 30 hours. Locals have said that is the only time the sound of the falls went quiet.

