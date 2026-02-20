Is it possible that there are at least 12 "twin towns" in New York State? Yes, it is. Twin Towns are two separate places, in the same state, sharing the same name.

New York, New York, a city so nice they named it twice! How many New York towns can you identify that share the same name? Maybe you haven't given this a lot of thought but imagine you are from Rochester, NY. Some would think you live near Buffalo while others would assume you live in the Catskill Mountains.

There are 933 towns in the Empire State and more than a dozen of those towns share the same name. That isn't even counting the places, like Amsterdam, where the City and Town share the same name. We are talking about 2 totally different locations within our borders.

Before we get to the list of New York towns that share the same name here are some town facts you might not have known. New York State has some of the biggest cities in the World but it's our small towns that give us flavor. Did you know;

The potato chip was invented in Saratoga

The legend of Rip Van Winkle was created in the Catskills

The World's smallest church is in Oneida

New York State is home to the only Stephentown in the World. You can look far and wide but won't find another Stephen outside of the one we have in Rensselaer County but that's another story.

