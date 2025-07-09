Summer travel season is in full swing which means you're likely waiting in some decently long lines to get through security and on to your destination. It's always a scramble at the end to get your shoes back on, and most people elect to wear something they can easily slip on and off. However, it looks like that may not be the case anymore.

Earlier this week the TSA made a big policy change that most travelers at airports across the United States would no longer be required to take their shoes off to go through. That's a policy that's been in place since 2006.

One of the big advantages of getting TSA precheck was to avoid having to remove your shoes, but it now appears that those of us going through the standard security line will also be able to keep the shoes one - with one exception.

According to One Mile at the Time, the only passengers that will still need to remove their shoes are people who do not have a valid Real ID. The Real ID policy officially went into place this Spring and it now requires you to have one to travel as easily as possible. Travelers without Real ID can still get on an airplane, but need to go through more security measures, including shoe removal.

If you are taking off from Albany International Airport any time soon and you've got that Real ID (which they gave us literal years to prepare for) looks like you can wear whatever shoes you want. For years I avoided wearing Converse all stars because they're not so easy to slip on and off, but now I'll be wearing my Chucks to head out on my next adventure.

For more info on the TSA security screenings, head right to their website.