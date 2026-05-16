Here are the Top 5 Baby Names in New York State in 2025. Over the years the popularity of certain names have come and gone. For example, Arnold, Gertrude, Cecil, Bert, Doris, Blanche, Virgil, Floyd, and even Bill were once very popular and now are growing extinct.

Let's take a look back 40 years to 1986. Michael, Christopher, Matthew, Daniel, and Joseph were the top male baby names in New York. Jessica, Jennifer, Amanda, Nicole, and Ashley were the top female baby names in New York. Did any of these names hang on to top spots in 2026?

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Here are the Top 5 Female Baby Names in New York State 2025:

Emma Olivia Mia Sophia Charlotte

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Here are the Top 5 Male Baby Names in New York State 2025:

Noah Liam Theodore Lucas Oliver

I find it interesting that so many people landed on these same names for their babies. When you consider family pride, passing down of names, or the latest trends it is incredible so many agreed on these 10.

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When my parents were trying to decide what to name my my mom wanted the name Cliff after famous actor Cliff Robertson. My father wanted to name me Attila after feared ruler Attila the Hun. I am happy they settled on Michael. See, you never know.

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The Social Security Association (SSA) indicate that names are restricted to cases where the year of birth, sex, and state of birth are on record, and where the given name is at least 2 characters long. National name data is restricted to births in the 50 States and District of Columbia. You can find more background information HERE.

LOOK: Classic Baby Names that are Going Extinct Stacker counts down old-school baby names that are becoming a rarity Gallery Credit: Stacker

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