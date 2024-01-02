This Upstate New York Ice Cream Shop Named Best In the Country!

Ice cream is a year-round treat but the only way to top ice cream in the summer would be to find the best of the best. Not just in your hometown or the state, how about the best ice cream in the United States of America?

Upstate New York is home to the best ice cream shop in the Nation and this place has the trophy to prove it. Have you been?

Get our free mobile app

Before we put the cherry on top of the best ice cream in the United States it has to be said that "best" of anything is subjective. Your may think you favorite pizza is the best but it might not be to me and so on. For example, recently Kurver Creme in Albany was names "best soft-serve ice cream in the Country".

Yelp named this place "best dessert in New York State". Now this farm fresh, small batch ice cream shop has been identified as the best ice cream shop in the Nation, period!

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash loading...

Social Media Influencer Cohen Thompson and his crew set out on a 48 day, 48 state search for the best ice cream shop in the United States. Along the 14,000 mile adventure they tested and tasted ice cream in each state and took social media comments into consideration.

At the end of their exhaustive research, and with a score of 9.7 out of 10, it was determined that the Spotted Duck Creamery in Penn Yan, New York is the best ice cream shop in the United States.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

See the Capital Region's 5 Biggest Ice Cream Cones [RANKED] It is pretty much a fact that every stand has GREAT ice cream. But which stands serve up the biggest cones? Ya know, the ones where it is a race to eat 'em before they melt on a hot summer day? We asked our listeners who serves up the biggest scoops and soft serve - and there are the homes of the 5 biggest Captial Region Ice Cream cones! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff