This Once Thriving Capital Region Neighborhood Is Now Abandoned, What Happened?
By 2019, according to the Daily Gazette, one Guilderland, New York neighborhood was left vacant after a wholesale purchase of more than a dozen homes and small businesses. The plan was to expand Crossgates Mall but that never happened. Take a look at the pictures below to see what this "ghost neighborhood" looks like today.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
A 1998 plan to expand Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY was met by opposition and eventually the plan died. In 2019 there was a new plan to use the property to build a Costco Wholesale Club. As of July 2024 the once thriving neighborhood sits mostly abandoned.
A recent urban exploration by Stringer Media resulted in a video tour of the now lifeless neighborhood once occupied by families, cars in the driveways, kids playing in their yards and dogs fetching sticks.
As recently as April of 2024 notices were placed on the buildings in this ghost neighborhood. These were memorandums stating the following:
To: Whom It May Concern
From: Crossgates Mall Management Office
April 26, 2024
RE: Tresspassing on Mall Property
"We are providing notice that you are on private property, owned by Pyramid Management Group. You must remove your personal items immediately and leave this property. If you have any questions you may contact the Mall Management Office 518-869-3255."
Entire Albany New York Neighborhood Left Abandoned
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Abandoned Willard State Hospital
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After"
Gallery Credit: Karolyi