In the United States, the Triple Crown is considered the World Series of horse racing as 3-year-old thoroughbreds compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Since 1919 only 13 horses have won all 3 to earn the Triple Crown.

For the second year in a row, the 'Test of the Champions', the Belmont Stakes, will take place in Saratoga Springs, New York. Here's everything you need to know for 2025.

While Belmont Park in Elmont, NY undergoes it's $477 million dollar rebuild, the Belmont Stakes finds a temporary home at Saratoga Race Course from Wednesday June 4th through Sunday June 8th.

A limited number of Belmont Stakes tickets remain and available at nyra.com. Options include General Admission, Reserved Seating, Premium Hospitality and Box Seating, while supplies last.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) have announced the schedule for the 5-day 2025 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in Saratoga Springs, NY. Here are some of the racing and entertainment highlights:

Grammy award-winning, multiplatinum artist Mark Tremonti will headline the entertainment lineup on Belmont Stakes Day. On Saturday, June 7, members of Tremonti’s band will perform multiple trackside orchestral sets culminating in a stirring vocal rendition by Tremonti of "New York, New York", moments before the 157th running of the Grade 1, $2 million Belmont Stakes.

