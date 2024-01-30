This Is The Only New York Show for Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie In 2024

Some concert tours just make sense, like when the artists on the lineup fit perfectly together. The Black Crowes opening for Aerosmith makes sense, Billy Joel and Elton John made sense and todays concert announcement is a perfect pairing as well.

The Freaks On Parade Tour has been announced and, so far, there is only 1 New York date on the entire run. Here's everything you need to know about Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper hitting the road together this summer.

Get our free mobile app

The Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper; Freaks On Parade Tour 2024 will stop at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY on Wednesday September 4, 2024.

The Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper New York show will also feature Ministry and Filter. Tickets for the September 4th show will go on sale to the general public on Friday February 2nd at 10am. Tickets will be available HERE.

Rob Zombie is known for movies as well as music. In 2022 Zombie released his film version of The Munsters but his most memorable movie moments came with 2003's "House of A Thousand Corpses" and 2005's "The Devil's Rejects".

On March 8th, Alice Cooper will release his Billion Dollar Babies "Trillion Dollar" deluxe edition of the classic 1973 album. This one features a 3-lp or 2-cd set with live tracks, outtakes and more.

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi