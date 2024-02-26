This Is The Oldest Hotel In the Country and It’s Located In New York State

In the last 236 years New York State has been able to collect some of the oldest locations in the Country. New York is home to the oldest street in America, the oldest bridge in the country is in Cooperstown and the oldest forest in the world in near Cairo, NY.

The list of "oldest in New York" does not stop there. The Empire State can also brag about the Oldest Continuously Operated Hotel In the Nation. Historical figures, politicians and celebrities have spent time at this Hudson Valley classic. Have you been?

Explore lists some of the oldest hotels in the country including Concord's Colonial Inn, Concord, MA, Historic Inns of Annapolis, Annapolis, MD and the 1754 House in Woodbury, CT. Some of which were built before our hotel but ours has them beat for one specific reason.

Beekman Arms, at 6387 Mill Street, in Rhinebeck, NY is the oldest continuously operated hotel in America. The location originally opened in 1704 as a tavern known as Traphagen Tavern. The Beekman Arms was added in 1766 and has been operating ever since.

Over the years an impressive list of famous individuals have stayed at the Beekman Arms. Here is a sample;

George Washington

Jon Bon Jovi

Jerry Stiller

Frank Sinatra

Billy Joel

Paul Newman

Rhinebeck, NY Rumored To Be Site Of Chelsea Clinton's Wedding, oldest inn in America Getty Images loading...

According to ABC News Bill and Hilary Clinton made their way to Rhinebeck in 2010 to celebrate the wedding of their daughter Chelsea. Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Streisand and Steven Spielberg were among the 500 invited guests.

