These Are the Top 20 Most Popular New York Music Venues of All-Time

New York State has a long history of legendary music venues. Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, C.B.G.B.'s and Radio City Music Hall all have their place among the greatest places to experience live music. One venue in particular has been named Most Popular Music Venue in the Nation and we will reveal that shortly.

We conducted our own social media poll and asked our listeners, which New York music venue is your all-time favorite. It doesn't matter if it's a small club, amphitheater or arena keep scrolling to see the Top 20 All-Time Most Popular Music Venues in New York.

Get our free mobile app

According to Betway Online Sportsbook, Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan has been named the Most Popular Music Venue in the Nation. A close second is Sphere in Las Vegas with Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver coming in 3rd.

Focusing specifically on New York, and asking New Yorkers, we received hundreds of passionate responses. You love your music venues! Here are the Top 20 All-Time Most Popular Music Venues in New York.

Top 20 All-Time Most Popular Music Venues in New York We conducted a social media poll and asked our listeners to let us know which New York music venue is their all-time favorite. With so many legendary performance spaces, how do you choose? Scroll through the Top 20 listed here but we should give honorable mention to the former Carrier Dome in Syracuse, Bearsville Theatre near Woodstock, JB Scotts, Strand Theater in Hudson Falls and the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester for just missing the Top 20. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Not every state submitted for this contest but New York did. Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi