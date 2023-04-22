These Are the Top 10 Must Visit Small Towns in New York State
Let's explore the 55,000 square miles that is New York. We have narrowed things down to the Top 10 'Must Visit' Towns of New York State. Let's ride!
#10 - LITTLE FALLS - Herkimer County - A little bit of everything and something for everyone. Must visit:
- Erie Canalway Trail - Fun
- Beardslee Castle - Food
- Antique Shopping
#9 - NEW PALTZ - Ulster County - Home to SUNY New Paltz and known as one of the best 'hippie towns' in New York. Must visit:
- Mohonk Mountain House - Iconic resort
- Labyrinth and Lemon Squeeze - Hiking and rock scramble
- Clemson Brewery - Food
#8 - BALLSTON SPA - Saratoga County - A village of friends. Portions of the 1973 movie 'The Way We Were', starring Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford, were filmed here. Must visit:
#7 - SAUGERTIES - Ulster County - Home of Woodstock '94. See this year's street art program 'horsin' around' while you shop, stroll and eat. Must visit:
- Inquiring Mind Book Store & Coffee Shop
- Miss Lucy's Kitchen - food
- Opus 40 - Sculpture Park - fun
#6 - BOLTON LANDING - Warren County - Lake George's little sister. Must visit:
- The Sagamore Resort
- Happy Jacks - Gifts
- Lakeview Trading Co. - Check out the antiques hidden at the end of the driveway
#5 - CATSKILL - Greene County - 'The Birthplace of American Art' and home to Rip Van Winkle. Must visit:
- Spike's Record Rack - Fun
- Rip Van Winkle Bridge - Fun
- 394 Main - Food
#4 - COOPERSTOWN - Otsego County - Dubbed 'America's Most Perfect Village' and home of National Baseball Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame Weekend is July 21st - July 24th. Must visit:
- National Baseball Hall of Fame
- Brewery Ommegang - Food and music
- Mel's at 22 - Food
#3 - WOODSTOCK - Ulster County - The legendary village of Woodstock, once home to Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and many more. Must visit:
- Rock City Vintage - All things vintage
- The Mud Club - Food
- Levon Helm Studio - Live music
- Colony - Food and live music
#2 - KINGSTON - Ulster County - This colorful and eclectic town is evolving quickly. New shops and restaurants opening to accommodate residents and visitors alike. Must visit:
- Volunteer Firemen's Museum
- Frank Guido's Little Italy - Restaurant frequented by celebs such as Johnny Depp
- Kingston Consignments and Antiques
#1 - RHINEBECK - Dutchess County - One of New York's most charming little towns and home to celebs such as Jeffery Dean Morgan and Paul Rudd. Must visit:
- Foster's Coach House - Tavern
- Megabrain Comics - Check out the vintage pinball machines in the back
- Samuel's Sweet Shop - Candy store owned by Paul Rudd and Jeffery Dean Morgan