These Are the Top 10 Must Visit Small Towns in New York State

Let's explore the 55,000 square miles that is New York. We have narrowed things down to the Top 10 'Must Visit' Towns of New York State. Let's ride!

Lainie Rae Lainie Rae loading...

Get our free mobile app

#10 - LITTLE FALLS - Herkimer County - A little bit of everything and something for everyone. Must visit:

Photo by Paul La Rosa on Unsplash Photo by Paul La Rosa on Unsplash loading...

#9 - NEW PALTZ - Ulster County - Home to SUNY New Paltz and known as one of the best 'hippie towns' in New York. Must visit:

Karolyi - Townsquare Media Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

#8 - BALLSTON SPA - Saratoga County - A village of friends. Portions of the 1973 movie 'The Way We Were', starring Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford, were filmed here. Must visit:

Google Google loading...

#7 - SAUGERTIES - Ulster County - Home of Woodstock '94. See this year's street art program 'horsin' around' while you shop, stroll and eat. Must visit:

Google Google loading...

#6 - BOLTON LANDING - Warren County - Lake George's little sister. Must visit:

The Sagamore Resort

Happy Jacks - Gifts

Lakeview Trading Co. - Check out the antiques hidden at the end of the driveway

Karolyi - Townsquare Media Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

#5 - CATSKILL - Greene County - 'The Birthplace of American Art' and home to Rip Van Winkle. Must visit:

Lainie Rae Lainie Rae loading...

#4 - COOPERSTOWN - Otsego County - Dubbed 'America's Most Perfect Village' and home of National Baseball Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame Weekend is July 21st - July 24th. Must visit:

Lainie Rae Lainie Rae loading...

#3 - WOODSTOCK - Ulster County - The legendary village of Woodstock, once home to Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and many more. Must visit:

Lainie Rae Lainie Rae loading...

#2 - KINGSTON - Ulster County - This colorful and eclectic town is evolving quickly. New shops and restaurants opening to accommodate residents and visitors alike. Must visit:

Lainie Rae Lainie Rae loading...

#1 - RHINEBECK - Dutchess County - One of New York's most charming little towns and home to celebs such as Jeffery Dean Morgan and Paul Rudd. Must visit:

Foster's Coach House - Tavern

Megabrain Comics - Check out the vintage pinball machines in the back

Samuel's Sweet Shop - Candy store owned by Paul Rudd and Jeffery Dean Morgan

Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State Sometimes the best places to visit are right here in New York State. New York State has something for everyone from beaches, beautiful mountains, the bright lights of New York City, and the gorgeous roaring Niagara Falls not to mention the many gleaming lakes throughout the state. Check out the many different options right here in New York State. These are the top 15 destinations to visit according to U.S. News and World Report . They considered sights, culture, adventurous pursuits, and the opinions of readers and experts.