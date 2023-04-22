These Are the Top 10 Must Visit Small Towns in New York State

These Are the Top 10 Must Visit Small Towns in New York State

Lainie rae Karolyi - Townsquare Media

Let's explore the 55,000 square miles that is New York. We have narrowed things down to the Top 10 'Must Visit' Towns of New York State. Let's ride!

#10 - LITTLE FALLS - Herkimer County - A little bit of everything and something for everyone. Must visit:

#9 - NEW PALTZ - Ulster County - Home to SUNY New Paltz and known as one of the best 'hippie towns' in New York. Must visit:

#8 - BALLSTON SPA - Saratoga County - A village of friends. Portions of the 1973 movie 'The Way We Were', starring Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford, were filmed here. Must visit:

#7 - SAUGERTIES - Ulster County - Home of Woodstock '94. See this year's street art program 'horsin' around' while you shop, stroll and eat. Must visit:

#6 - BOLTON LANDING - Warren County - Lake George's little sister. Must visit:

#5 - CATSKILL - Greene County - 'The Birthplace of American Art' and home to Rip Van Winkle. Must visit:

#4 - COOPERSTOWN - Otsego County - Dubbed 'America's Most Perfect Village' and home of National Baseball Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame Weekend is July 21st - July 24th. Must visit:

#3 - WOODSTOCK - Ulster County - The legendary village of Woodstock, once home to Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and many more. Must visit:

#2 - KINGSTON - Ulster County - This colorful and eclectic town is evolving quickly. New shops and restaurants opening to accommodate residents and visitors alike. Must visit:

#1 - RHINEBECK - Dutchess County - One of New York's most charming little towns and home to celebs such as Jeffery Dean Morgan and Paul Rudd. Must visit:

