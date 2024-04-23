These Are the Top 10 Main Streets In New York State, Did Your Town Make the List?

Main Street America, the place where New Yorkers gather to shop, have a bite to eat and explore our communities. Not every town has a Main Street. Some of these thoroughfares are named Front Street, Central Avenue, or similar, but all are the heartbeat of our villages and hamlets.

We asked YOU, the residents of New York, which town has the best Main Street and you responded with passion and pride. Here are the Top 10 Best Main Streets In New York State.

Catskill Google loading...

#10 - Main Street, Catskill, NY

Rhinebeck Google loading...

#9 - East Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY

Bolton Landing Google loading...

#8 - Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY

Schroon Lake Google loading...

#7 - Main Street, Schroon Lake, NY

Woodstock Google loading...

#6 - Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY

Ballston Spa Google loading...

#5 - Front Street, Ballston Spa, NY

Lake George Google loading...

#4 - Canada Street, Lake George, NY

Lake Placid Google loading...

#3 - Main Street, Lake Placid, NY

Cooperstown Google loading...

#2 - Main Street, Cooperstown, NY

Saratoga Springs Google loading...

#1 - Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY

