These Are the Top 10 Main Streets In New York State, Did Your Town Make the List?
Main Street America, the place where New Yorkers gather to shop, have a bite to eat and explore our communities. Not every town has a Main Street. Some of these thoroughfares are named Front Street, Central Avenue, or similar, but all are the heartbeat of our villages and hamlets.
We asked YOU, the residents of New York, which town has the best Main Street and you responded with passion and pride. Here are the Top 10 Best Main Streets In New York State.
#10 - Main Street, Catskill, NY
#9 - East Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY
#8 - Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY
#7 - Main Street, Schroon Lake, NY
#6 - Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY
#5 - Front Street, Ballston Spa, NY
#4 - Canada Street, Lake George, NY
#3 - Main Street, Lake Placid, NY
#2 - Main Street, Cooperstown, NY
#1 - Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
