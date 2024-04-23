These Are the Top 10 Main Streets In New York State, Did Your Town Make the List?

These Are the Top 10 Main Streets In New York State, Did Your Town Make the List?

Photo by Brandon Jean on Unsplash

Main Street America, the place where New Yorkers gather to shop, have a bite to eat and explore our communities. Not every town has a Main Street. Some of these thoroughfares are named Front Street, Central Avenue, or similar, but all are the heartbeat of our villages and hamlets.

We asked YOU, the residents of New York, which town has the best Main Street and you responded with passion and pride. Here are the Top 10 Best Main Streets In New York State.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app
Google
loading...

#10 - Main Street, Catskill, NY

Google
loading...

#9 - East Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY

Google
loading...

#8 - Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY

Google
loading...

#7 - Main Street, Schroon Lake, NY

Google
loading...

#6 - Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY

Google
loading...

#5 - Front Street, Ballston Spa, NY

Google
loading...

#4 - Canada Street, Lake George, NY

Google
loading...

#3 - Main Street, Lake Placid, NY

Google
loading...

#2 - Main Street, Cooperstown, NY

Google
loading...

#1 - Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY

 

Oldest Operating Five and Dime Store in the United States

Take a look around the nation's oldest operating five and dime store. It just happens to be located in the village of Northville, New York

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New York Towns That Share the Same Name

Is New York State so big that there is room for 2 towns with the same name? Yes! Did the settlers of the Empire State forget they already named one town Rochester before naming the second one...Rochester? Whatever the reasons are, here are a few New York towns that share the same name.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

50 Iconic New York State Attractions

How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between.

Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

Filed Under: 518 News