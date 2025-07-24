Target stores have made the decision to expire a popular customer service before the month is over. Starting Monday July 28th Target stores throughout New York State will no longer offer their price match guarantee.

Target stores have had a long-standing policy of matching the price of competitors, such as Amazon and Walmart, for the same item at Target. All you needed was proof of the price you want to match from the entire printed ad, digital ad, or retailer's primary website. You could also just bring the original receipt if you already purchased the item. All of that ends soon.

According to USA Today, will continue to match its own in-store and online prices at Target.com, if the price drops within 14 days.

We've found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals. Starting July 28, we’ll update our Price Match Guarantee policy to reflect this, allowing consumers to continue to shop with confidence at Target stores and Target.com. - Target

Greenlight reports that there are dozens of major retailers that still price match. Here is a partial list:

Best Buy

Guitar Center

Home Depot and Lowe's

Williams Sonoma

PetSmart

Staples

Typically retail stores have offered price matching in an attempt to retain their customers rather them going to the competition for the better price. The hope is that customers will continue to shop at their place of business.

