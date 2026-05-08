Who says that you need to wait until October to start celebrating the spooky life? Kirkland's is out with some brand new "summerween" decorations for 2026 and these are the perfect addition to summer fun.

Personally, Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I would love to be able to have it more than just that short period of time that is October, so this is perfect. Now you can shop at Kirkland's and find all sorts of great spooky decor with a summer side. This includes ghosts, skeletons on rafts, skeletons on surfy boards, pillows, blankets and the list goes on. Check out the below video and see more of what Kirkland's debuted this season.

I am sad to report that there are no Kirkland locations in the immediate Capital Region area. I know that a few years back you could visit their location inside of Crossgates Mall but that one closed a few years back. I was actually surprised to learn that there weren't any located in New York State, at least according to Google.

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You can make it a fun road trip and go to Pennsylvania or New Jersey, but with the price of gas I would say that's probably not on anyone's to-do list. Instead all of the awesome "Summerween" merchandise can be ordered online via the Kirkland's website. This is one time I think that we call love technology. Now you don't have to suffer from FOMO watching all these spooky internet folks having fun without you.

What is Summerween?

Basically this is just people decorating for Halloween in the summer. Recently a lot of people have grown to love the spooky side of things and want to celebrate it all year round. You'll see spooky decor for most holidays, but Summerween gives folks that escape to the fall season during those hot summer months. Plus the decorations look pretty cool.