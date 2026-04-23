Have you ever purchased tickets to sporting events, concerts, theaters or festivals through StubHub? If you have, you could be eligible to a share of a $10 Million refund of fees due to deceptive ticket pricing.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, (FTC), StubHub failed to disclose the total ticket price for live events and that violates the FTC’s Fees Rule. In short, this rule went into effect on May 12, 2025, and mandates that businesses in live-event ticketing and short-term lodging display the total price, including all mandatory, upfront, rather than at the end of checkout.

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According to an FTC complaint, after the rule went into effect, StubHub advertised its ticket prices without disclosing the full price consumers would actually pay by failing to include mandatory fees and to disclose the total price everywhere it displayed prices.

Specifically, the FTC alleges StubHub failed to provide the total price for tickets, including high-demand National Football League tickets in the lead-up to when the NFL schedule was announced on May 14, 2025, in the first three pricing displays on its website.

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The Commission’s Fees Rule makes it very clear that the total price of live-event tickets must be disclosed up-front to enable consumers to make fully informed purchasing decisions. Price transparency is essential to a free and competitive marketplace. Today’s settlement underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that consumers pay the price they are promised. - Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection

StubHub must make amends to two groups of eligible consumers who bought tickets for live events in the U.S. between May 12 and 14, 2025. The first group includes those where the total price of tickets was not disclosed on the initial pricing display. The second group includes all other consumers who bought tickets during that period.

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