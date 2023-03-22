Strongest Town In North America? This New York Town Is In the Running, Vote Here
What would it mean to be named North America's 'Strongest Town'? Before we get into the particulars I can tell you that there is only one New York community in the running and your vote could get them to #1.
Seneca Falls, New York is a college town known for the Finger Lakes, It's A Wonderful Life Museum, wine tasting and the Watkins Glen race track to name a few. Soon this bohemian town could be named 'Strongest Town in North America' and you could help get them there.
First we need to define what a strong town means. Does this town have the most gyms, youngest population and plenty of health food stores? Not necessarily. According to StrongTowns.org, a strong town is a community working to build stronger and more financially resilient town.
This bracket style competition has been crowning champions since 2016 and this could be New York's first victory but the battle is just beginning. We are currently in the Sweet 16 Round and you have until 1pm on Thursday March 23rd to cast your vote. Here are the matchups.
On Monday March 27th we will learn if Seneca Falls received enough votes to move to the Elite 8 round. At that point, strongtowns.org will share five pre-submitted photos from the towns that have advanced, along with brief descriptions.
The Final 4 will be announced April 3rd. On Monday April 10th, representatives from the final 2 towns will take part in a live webcast. Each town will have the chance to talk about the strength of their towns. YOU will vote between these two and we'll declare the winner on April 14th. First thing is to vote for Seneca Falls in the Sweet 16 and you can do that HERE.