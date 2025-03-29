Upstate New York Ice Cream Icon Now Serving Up Ice Cream Flights

If you are one of those types of people who can't decide which type of ice cream you want to get now you can choose three different flavors at once.

What is your favorite ice cream flavor from Stewart's? For me, it has always been Mint Chocolate Chip, but it is hard for me to say no to Blueberry Pie In the Sky these days. Let's face it, there isn't a bad flavor when it comes to ice cream from Stewart's and sometimes there are just too many choices.

What if I told you that you didn't have to choose? What if I told that you could go inside of a Stewart's and choose three flavors? That sounds pretty amazing to me.

New Ice Cream Flights

Just in time for summer Stewart's has launched ice cream flights. This gives you the opportunity to get three different flavors at the ice cream counter.

Read More: 7 Ice Cream Brands To Avoid in New York

I absolutely love this idea, not just because I can get three ice creams but getting a flight at a brewery is one of my favorite things. Getting to try multiple different local offerings is always going to be something we can appreciate.

Our NEW Ice Cream Flights are the first class scoop experience- just choose 3 delicious flavors and enjoy a custom flight of your favorites!

We're incredibly lucky in the Capital Region to have a location like Stewart's and most of Upstate New York gets that same experience. The only question left is, which three do you choose?