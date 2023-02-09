Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?
We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!
Before you know it school will be out and we will need to have plans for the kids and the entire family. Here are some dates to keep in mind for Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George.
Each season the schedule at the area amusement parks can change. When will the park open? Can we get to the water park yet? Which special events are planned this year? Here is your hand guide to one of the biggest parks in New York State.
Six Flags Great Escape - New York's Most Thrilling Theme Park - 1172 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY. According to the park's official website, opening day is Saturday May 20th. The park's calendar has dates scheduled through the end of June with more to follow. You can also count on Special Event Dates.
Six Flags Great Escape - Dates to Remember
- Saturday 5/20 and Sunday 5/21 - Opening Weekend - 11a-6p
- Memorial Day Weekend - Park opens on Friday 5/26 at 10am
- Saturday 5/27 - Water Park opens 12pm-6pm
- June 2023 - Theme Park/Water Park open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Monday 6/19 - Open for Juneteenth
- Friday 6/23 - Friday 6/30 - Theme Park/Water Park open each day
Six Flags Great Escape - Special Events
- 5/26, 6/2, 6/9, 6/16 and 6/19 - School Appreciation Days
- 6/3 - Girl Scout Day
- 6/3 - 6/25 - Wild West Fest
- 7/2-7/4 - July 4th fest
Once you get there don't miss the opportunity to ride one of the best rollercoasters in the world!!