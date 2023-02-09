Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?

We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!

Before you know it school will be out and we will need to have plans for the kids and the entire family. Here are some dates to keep in mind for Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George.

Get our free mobile app

Each season the schedule at the area amusement parks can change. When will the park open? Can we get to the water park yet? Which special events are planned this year? Here is your hand guide to one of the biggest parks in New York State.

Six Flags Great Escape - New York's Most Thrilling Theme Park - 1172 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY. According to the park's official website, opening day is Saturday May 20th. The park's calendar has dates scheduled through the end of June with more to follow. You can also count on Special Event Dates.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Six Flags Great Escape - Dates to Remember

Saturday 5/20 and Sunday 5/21 - Opening Weekend - 11a-6p

- Opening Weekend - 11a-6p Memorial Day Weekend - Park opens on Friday 5/26 at 10am

- Park opens on Friday 5/26 at 10am Saturday 5/27 - Water Park opens 12pm-6pm

- Water Park opens 12pm-6pm June 2023 - Theme Park/Water Park open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

- Theme Park/Water Park open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday Monday 6/19 - Open for Juneteenth

- Open for Juneteenth Friday 6/23 - Friday 6/30 - Theme Park/Water Park open each day

Six Flags Great Escape - Special Events

Once you get there don't miss the opportunity to ride one of the best rollercoasters in the world!!

Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World New York State has 2 wooden roller coasters that rank as 'Best In the World'. Here's the top 25!

See Vintage Storytown USA Postcards Dating Back to 1961! We're lucky enough to share with you rare, vintage Storytown USA postcards that date all the way back to 1961 - just a few years after the legendary amusement park opened.