See This Creepy Abandoned New York State Hospital With 5,000 Unmarked Graves

There are many abandoned buildings in New York State and few are as intriguing as psychiatric hospitals. The facility we are about to explore just might be the most heartbreaking and tragic of them all. This is the story of Willard State Hospital, also known as the "home for the chronically insane".

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The Willard State Hospital opened it's doors in 1869 and treated patients for a variety of mental illnesses until 1995. Over those years the hospital grew to be the largest institution in the United States.

There are several mysterious places on the Willard property, some have been solved while others remain shrouded in riddles. As you scroll through the pictures below you will learn why there are nearly 5,000 unmarked graves next to the asylum. We will also expose the heartbreaking attic discovery of the "Willard Suitcases".

Who were the patients of Willard State Hospital? It is said that, in the late 1800's and early 1900's, individuals with severe mental, physical handicaps, homelessness and homosexuality were admitted. Many of these patients were diagnosed with acute insanity, feeblemindedness and lunacy.

At one time Willard consisted of 80 buildings. Today, some of those buildings are still standing but they are off limits to you and me. It is reported that the desire is to preserve these Victorian style buildings if possible. Let's take you inside and solve some of the mysteries of Willard State Hospital.

