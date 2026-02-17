According to People, legendary actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95. Duvall won an Oscar for 1983's Tender Mercies and was known for countless roles including that of loyal Corleone family consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather series.

A few years ago, Airbnb had an offer you cannot refuse. The Godfather's house, and Vito Corleone's compound in the movie The Godfather, once available to rent via Airbnb, is in Staten Island, NY! Scroll down to take a look inside.

Even if you have only seen The Godfather once you must remember the Corleone Mansion. Don Vito Corleone's home with the gated driveway and the scene of Connie's wedding with Johnny Fontaine performing. Then there is the office with the iconic desk, the place where so many deals and "offers" were made.

The greatest movie of all time is the Godfather starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and the late James Caan, to name a few. Each of those legendary actors spent days at the mansion filming the famous wedding scene.

IMDB indicates that the mansion is located at the end of a cul-de-sac at 110 Longfellow Road, Staten Island. Word is that filmmakers built the fake stone wall/fence as well as the gate and guard house along the road to give the home that imposing mafia compound look to it.

Let's take a tour around the more than 6,000 square foot home with a saltwater pool, pub, game room, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and more! Perfect for your family. As the Don once said, “A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man.”.

