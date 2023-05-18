See Abandoned Baby Animals in New York State? Do Not Touch!

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash

Last night I was walking my dog and I noticed something moving around in the distance. As I got a little closer I realized it was an animal that looked lost and alone. As my eyes started to focus, the little guy ran across the street and off into the woods. It was a young fox pup!

Was he in danger? Where was his mom? Should I have tried to help the cub? According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) you need to resist the urge to help baby animals. If you care, leave them there.

The DEC is urging New Yorkers to not disturb fawns, bunnies or other young wildlife. You could actually cause them much harm and you might even be breaking the law if you touch them.

Most people think the baby animals we see are abandoned but typically they are not alone, they are purposely left there by their parents to keep them hidden from predators. Take a fawn for example, which are born this time of year, they spend most of their first several days lying still, alone, in tall grass. Fawns should never be picked up.

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash
This is the time of year New Yorkers are more likely to see young or newborn animals in their yards and mistakenly think these animals need help, The recently fledged birds or baby rabbits in your yard likely have parents hiding nearby keeping an eye on their offspring. Please resist the urge to touch these wild animals and instead enjoy the encounter from a safe distance. - Commissioner Seggos

The DEC reminds the public that keeping wildlife in captivity is illegal and harmful to the animal. Wildlife rehabilitators are the only people legally allowed to receive and treat distressed wildlife. If you observe wildlife that appears to be sick or behaving abnormally you should contact your regional DEC wildlife office.

