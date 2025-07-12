Take A look Back At The Rare Occasions Paul McCartney Played Upstate New York
Paul McCartney is coming to Upstate New York in 2025! Everything you need to know about McCartney's Buffalo concert can be found below.
If you are trying to decide whether to travel to the Buffalo show or not, consider this. Paul McCartney has only played Upstate New York 4 times in his illustrious career. This could be your final opportunity to see this Beatle in the Empire State north of Manhattan.
Paul McCartney's 'Got Back Tour 2025' arrives at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY on Friday November 14th. It is suggested that you register for early access to tickets with a pre-sale happening on Tuesday July 15th at 10am. Register HERE.
Paul McCartney has only played Albany once, Syracuse twice and Buffalo once. Let's take a look back at each of Paul McCartney's solo shows in Upstate New York.
October 22, 2015 - Paul McCartney 'Out There! Tour' - First Niagara Center, Buffalo, NY
- Played a total of 41 songs
- Opened with 'Eight Days A Week'
- Started the 2nd encore with 'Yesterday'
September 23, 2017 - Paul McCartney 'One On One Tour' - Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
- Performed a total of 39 songs
- Opened with 'A Hard Days Night'
- Included the Wings song 'Jet'
June 4, 2022 - Paul McCartney 'Got Back Tour' - JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
- Opened with 'Can't Buy Me Love'
- Featured 5 Wings songs including 'Got To Get You Into My Life'
- Dedicated 'My Valentine' to his wife Nancy who was watching from the audience
July 5, 2014 - Paul McCartney 'Out There! Tour' - Times Union Center, Albany, NY
- This was the opening night of the tour
- A fan sang part of 'When I'm Sixty-Four' following a marriage proposal
- Played 'On My Way To Work' live for the first time
