We've all got a favorite cookie for the holidays but did you know that this is New York's top cookie?

Certain things are going to be unavoidable during the holiday season. I feel bad for anyone who is attempting the eat healthier because with all the delicious foods being made it is going to be tough to stay strong.

One of those things that can't be avoided is a good old Christmas cookie. Gingerbread men, sugar cookies shaped like candy canes and snowmen and of course all those ones flavored with peppermint. The list goes on, especially in other parts of the country where there could be some cultural traditions we don't have here in Upstate New York.

This report tracked the top Christmas cookies in the United States and New York's favorite cookie was kind of surprising to me.

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

This one is a bit shocking to me as I was very much expecting it to be some sort of Italian style cookie, but you cannot deny that the combination of chocolate and peppermint is one of the best. Peppermint, after all, is a signature holiday flavor and I don't think there is a person among us who could deny a something chocolate.

It didn't specify the exact chocolate peppermint cookie, but I was able to find a recipe that seems pretty simple and easy to follow for even a novice baker like my self. See that here.

What about our neighboring states? Which cookies did they like?

Massachusetts: M&M Christmas Cookies

Pennsylvania: Christmas Sprinkle Cookies

New Jersey: Ricotta Christmas Cookies

Vermont: Italian Christmas Cookies

Connecticut: Christmas Kitchen Sink Cookies

Honestly, all of them sound absolutely delicious so I will take a dozen of each and judge for myself.