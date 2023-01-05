New Yorkers, Want To Be A Body Double for a Movie Poster?

New York actors now have an opportunity to let their body put them on the path to fame and fortune as a body double. If you don't quite fit this description there is a second opportunity and all you need is a good selfi.

Backstage is a company that gives actors and actresses access to a list of casting calls, job opportunities and gives movie makers a place to discover new talent. The site features everything from movie extras to voiceover work, leading roles and supporting roles.

How would you like to be a body double for a movie poster? According to the listing, the lead actor is 8-months pregnant and needs a body stand-in for the poster. It could be your body with the leading lady's face! Maybe you could be a body double for someone like Kate Hudson. Here's what they are looking for.

Producers are searching for a Caucasian woman with a slender/athletic build, approximately 5'8'' with a small bust. They continue to suggest that muscular arms would be great and there will be no nudity for this photo shoot. If you have a headshot you can apply HERE

Backstage also lists an opportunity to be the face, or one of the faces, of the mobile app Locket . Producers are looking for high-quality, good-lighting, iPhone photos/selfies from people around the world to be featured on an App Store marketing page.

Find the perfect lighting, take some fresh selfis and apply HERE.

