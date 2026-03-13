This story is nuts! New York State Police are seeking the public's help in locating these walnuts and the individuals suspected of stealing them. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop NYC at 212-459-7800.

The New York State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in connection with the theft of a large shipment of walnuts stolen from commercial trailers in the Bronx. These nuts could be anywhere by now.

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On Monday, March 2, 2026, according to a press release, approximately 60,000 pounds of shelled walnuts, valued at approximately $50,000, were stolen from two 52-foot trailers in the area of Hunts Point in the Bronx. The shipment consisted of palletized boxes of packaged walnuts intended for commercial distribution.

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Chances are you won't be approached, near an alley, by someone asking "psst, you want to buy deez nuts?". Investigators believe the suspects may be attempting to sell the stolen walnuts to third-party vendors, wholesalers, or distributors in the New York City area.

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The New York State Police are asking businesses, food distributors, vendors, and members of the public to be alert for anyone attempting to sell large quantities of packaged walnuts, particularly if the products are offered at prices significantly below market value or under unusual circumstances.

Anyone with information about this theft or who has been approached to purchase walnuts believed to be associated with this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop NYC at 212- 459-7800.

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