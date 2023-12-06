New York State Police Seek Your Help, Do You Know These Individuals?
New York State Police are searching for 2 individuals accused of using $500 in counterfeit money at a Cortland County Dollar General. Take a look at the picture and description below to see if you recognize them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop C of the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and refer to case 11691973.
Have you ever seen counterfeit money? Maybe you had a fake $20 in your possession and didn't know it. Under New York state law, according to the Law Offices of Matthew Galluzzo, it is a serious crime to knowingly make or use counterfeit money and you could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
On the afternoon of Monday October 30th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, 2 individuals entered the Dollar General store at 14 West Main Street in Marathon, NY. In less than 5 minutes the men purchased a $500 gift card using fake $100 bills.
One was wearing torn blue jeans, a black belt a black sweatshirt and black shoes. He had short black hair and a black beard. The second male had longer black hair and was wearing a baseball cap with a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black and gold shoes.
