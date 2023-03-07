New York State License Plates, Here’s 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know

Getting a New York State license plate is a major responsibility but is there anything we need to know? We just put them on the car and drive, right? Well, there is a little more to know than just that. Here are 5 things you didn't know about your New York State license plates.

Coming up I will show you some of the license plates banned in New York State but first there are 5 basic things you should know, whether your plate is personalized or not. In most cases you are in compliance but there are situations where you are breaking the law and just don't know it.

1. FRONT AND REAR PLATES - According to the New York State Senate you are required by law to have a license plate of the front and rear of your vehicle.

2. LICENSE PLATE FRAMES - It is illegal to have a license plate frame covering any part of the plate. "Number plates shall be kept clean and in a condition so as to

be easily readable and shall not be covered by glass or any plastic

material."

3. OWNERSHIP OF PLATES - You do not own your license plates, they are the property of New York State.

4. BANANA TRICK - We do not advise this BUT, according to Distractify, urban legend says rubbing banana on your license plate makes it unreadable to traffic cameras.

5. - LICENSE SUSPENDED - According to New York DMV you will have your registration suspended and could have your drivers license suspended if you don't turn in your plates.

