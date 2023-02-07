New York State Inspection Stickers Are Changing? See What They Look Like

If you have lived in New York for even the shortest amount of time you know that each vehicle you have registered must be inspected at least every 12 months. Not only that but you need to have it done before the expiration date of the current inspection sticker. If you happen to register the vehicle in a different name, you will need a new inspection.

Your reward for doing this every year is that coveted New York State inspection sticker. You have earned it and will display it proudly but in 2023 that sticker is going to look a bit different.

According to a New York State Department of Motor Vehicles press release, the DMV is evolving to toward a print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificate. The intent is to provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker. If you don't have the new and improved version yet, you will most likely have one by the end of 2023.

The new print-on-demand inspection stickers will be printed at inspection stations will have a different appearance than the inspection stickers that have might currently have on your vehicle. Some of the features will remain, for example, the sticker color wil continue to change based on the expiration year.

This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV. This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them. - DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

