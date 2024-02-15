New York State Has Your Money! This Is How To Get Your Share of the Unclaimed Cash
Are you aware that New York State has billions of unclaimed dollars? $18.4 billion to be exact! One reason that some of this money is unclaimed is because residents don't know that it's their money! There could be a stack of YOUR cash sitting there waiting for you to claim it.
New York State has billions of dollars of YOUR money and the State is paying out $1.5 million to residents every day. For example, in 2023 approximately $445 million was returned to New Yorkers. So far in 2024 nearly $42 million has been returned. Here's how to get yours.
The State of New York has more than $18 Billion dollars worth of unclaimed funds and they payout $1.5 million every day. According to the New York State Comptrollers Office, this is considered "lost money" from insurance settlements, unclosed bank accounts, estate proceeds, telephone and utility security deposits and abandoned property settlements to name just a few.
There's well over $100 million In the Capital Region alone that is still unclaimed and waiting for you. The amount could be $100 or thousands of dollars. You won't know until you look. In order to search for your lost money you will be asked for your first and last name or an organization's name. Begin your search HERE.
