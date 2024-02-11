New York Has 15 of the Most Popular Grocery Stores In the Country, Here’s How They Rank

What are some of the grocery stores that you remember from your childhood? I recall having an A&P in my hometown as well as a Grand Union and Waldbaum's in nearby towns. Each store had a cashier at the register with a bag boy to sort your groceries. Sometimes they would even carry your bags to your car for you.

There are several fantastic grocery store brands in business today and out of the top 40 in the Nation, New York is home to 15 of the Most Popular Grocery Store Brands. Did your favorite make the list?

Stacker ranked the most popular grocery stores in America based on how you, the customer, rated each brand. Do you like your neighborhood store? Are the prices fair? Can you find what you are looking for? These are some of the topics taken into consideration.

Scroll through the New York rankings below to see how your favorite brand performed. Then take a look at the top 40 most popular grocery stores in America.

The first self-service grocery store was a Piggly Wiggly location that opened in 1916 in Tennessee. Your neighborhood shop, a deli and even a convenience store can be considered a grocery store.

Which brands would you list among your favorites? Aldi, Hannaford, Wegmans and ShopRite all made the Top 15 in New York State but how do they rank? Let's take a look.

