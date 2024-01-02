New Christmas Movie With Chevy Chase To Film In Upstate New York

When it comes to Christmas movies, Chevy Chase is a legend. And his magic touch will be a part of a new holiday movie that will film in Upstate New York next month.

There are a handful of Christmas movies that are considered all-time classics. "It's A Wonderful Life," "Miracle On 34th Street," and "Home Alone" are a few that come to mind. Released in 1989, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is definitely among that elite group of films. It is a hilarious holiday thrill ride and one of the most quoted movies of all time - and Chevy's comedic genius and timing shine. In the new year, Chevy is set to give a new Christmas movie a go - and some of it will be filmed right here in the Empire State!

"The Christmas Letter" To Film In Utica Next Month

According to a report from New York Upstate (NYUP), Chevy Chase will be playing a role in a new holiday movie called "The Christmas Letter" directed by Tori Hunter. In a recent Facebook reel Hunter called the film "comedic" and "heartfelt" based on a family man's effort to create a year's worth of adventures so he can top a "wealthy" friend's "lavish lifestyle" that is put on display in their Christmas letter. NYUP says the production will be in Utica next month to film some scenes and a release date has yet to be set.

Hunter says the script reminds her of comedic classics like "Christmas Vacation" and says Chase's role will be a "unique character."

