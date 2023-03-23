Missing a Snowmobile? New York DEC Finds This In Woods of Saratoga County

How many times have you lost something? Usually it's a temporary loss, like misplacing your keys or leaving your phone at a restaurant. It happens to all of us and typically these items find their way back and life goes on but have you ever lost something BIG? Have you ever lost a car, motorcycle or perhaps a snowmobile?

Chances are, if you have 'lost' a vehicle of some kind, that item was most likely stolen. If your snowmobile has gone missing near Saratoga county, today might be your lucky day.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers stumbled upon a snowmobile in the woods in Saratoga County, New York. According to their Tweet, this machine is a 2001 Arctic Cat, 550 ZL. Take a look at the picture below to see if it's yours or if you know who owns it.

The Arctic Cat was located on Mulleyville Trail S84 in the Town of Edinburg, Saratoga County. If you know the owner, please call Ranger Hess at 518-505-4116.

Was this machine stolen? Did it run out of gas and left for later? Whatever the case may be, this snowmobile belongs to someone and the NYS DEC are looking for the rightful owners. For more information about the New York State Snowmobile Trail System you can contact the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation in Albany at 518-474-0446.

