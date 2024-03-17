Look! These Are the Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World, 2 Are In New York

Six Flags Great Escape officially opens on Saturday May 18, 2023 and Legoland New York Resort will be open all areas of the park on Wednesday March 27, 2024. Whether it's these amusement parks or you have your personal favorite, roller coaster season is about to get underway!

Amusement Today recently ranked the Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters in the World and 2 from New York State made the list! See the full rankings below.

According to Roller Coaster Database, there are approximately 115 wooden roller coasters left in the United States. There is something about that first lurch and the slow climb to the first drop. Hearing the chain click clack just adds to the anticipation of what's about to happen.

Legend has it that the roller coaster was invented in Russia in the late 1700's. All of the early coasters were made of wood but by the late 1950's the coaster manufacturers switched to steel construction. The list below is not only the wooden coasters that remain but these are the best of the best in the world.

Amusement Today was formed to serve the amusement, theme and water park industries. So, who better to rank these coasters? The Golden Ticket Awards allowed hundreds of roller coaster devotees to vote on their Top Ten favorites. The result gives us the Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters in the World, with 2 in New York. Here they are.

