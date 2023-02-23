Local Modern Day Indiana Jones Creates YouTube Adventure Series

I bet you didn't know the Capital Region has its very own modern day Indiana Jones, and his name is Don Rittner. As the Warren County Historical Society Executive Director, a professor of archaeology, author of 50+ books, a filmmaker, and a historian, this local is dedicated to educating others. NYC Director of Just More Theater Justyna Kostek joins him as a co-host in their new YouTube adventure series entitled "History on the Road" (Cassie Hudson, news10.com).

According to Cassie Hudson at news10.com, the series follows the pair as they travel the Great Western Turnpike, stopping along the way for some interesting educational tidbits. This turnpike is the second oldest in America, going from Albany to Chery Valley (a total distance of 52 miles). It's now part of the Historic Route 20 which is the longest road in all of America.

Rittner says he wants to show viewers that history exists everywhere, not just in large urban areas. He and Kostek make stops in areas like Guilderland, Duanesburg, Esperance, Sharon Springs and Cherry Valley, interviewing locals about specific events from the past and uncovering mysterious historical facts (Cassie Hudson, news10.com).

It only took 5 days to shoot, but 2 years to edit because we had so much material. -Don Rittner (Cassie Hudson, news10.com)

If you'd like to watch "History on the Road", the 11-episode series can be found on YouTube. Rittner is hoping to expand the series this summer after having gained 7000 followers within the first three weeks of its premiere. He is looking to start a GoFundMe page to help finance a new season, this time in the Adirondacks (Cassie Hudson, news10.com).

