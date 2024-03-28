Is New York Ready For 7-Eleven’s Hot Dog Flavored Water?

Just when you thought 2024 couldn't get more weird, here is this.



"We just keep on rollin' baby, are you ready?"

That's what a wise man once wrote on a classic nu-metal album. I'm of course talking about Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit. Who would have thought 24 years ago that there would actually be hot dog flavored water on the market? It is soon going to be a reality from 7-Eleven.

Obviously, this is one of the strangest drinks we've ever seen hit the market. I am just curious if the 7-Eleven Big Bite hot dog sparkling water is actually real - or a very clever April Fools' Day prank on all of us.

Who is the target demo for not just water, but bubbly water that taste like hot dogs? I don't think that Satan himself would want to consume this particular demonic beverage.

As someone who loves hot dogs and actively seeks them out during my travels the thought of a beverage that tastes like one makes my stomach turn.

In their official press release 7-Eleven said:

"Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, because now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles."

I think I will pass.