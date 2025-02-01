Iconic New York Restaurant Will be Featured During The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl might be the biggest stage for not only football but also entertainment. Hollywood royalty is set to return to an iconic New York location for an unforgettable Super Bowl ad.

There's no shortage of great restaurants and food around New York State. Each area has their own unique eats that is signature to that hometown. New York City may have the largest amount of iconic restaurants just based on sheer size alone.

For some going to New York means heading to a deli. It was a shock to learn that there are many places around the United States that don't have delis to go to, so obviously this is a popular tourist thing to do. One of those deli's was made even more famous thanks to being part of movie history.

Katz's Deli

Katz's Deli

This might not just be one of the most iconic deli's in New York, but possibly in the world. Katz's will be the place to see a new ad from Hellman's during the Super Bowl. They posted the following teaser clip.

You'll probably recognize this from a little movie called "When Harry Met Sally." While it's not a super mystery, those who have seen this classic 80's Rom Com will recognize this immediately. After all, the iconic seen between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal took place at Katz's.

"I'll have what she's having."

Meg Ryan even posted a teaser on her Instagram to let everyone know that her and Billy Crystal would be reuniting. For what that was going to be was a little uncertain until now.

The Super Bowl airs on Fox February 9th. Hold the mayo?