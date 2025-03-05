If you've been delayed at Albany International Airport recently you are not alone and the data proves it.

Traveling can be a hectic thing, especially if you're an anxious person. So many things are out of your control, especially whether or not your flight takes off on time or is subject to a delay. That delay could be caused by any number of things, but the bottom line is no one wants one.

We are very fortunate to have Albany International Airport right in our own backyard. It makes getting on a flight very easy in the Capital Region. We even have some pretty cheap airlines that operate out of here that can get us to many destinations nonstop.

The big question is, how efficient is ALB? Those of you who fly early know that the security line can get a little long at times, but it is always manageable as long as you give yourself enough time. With the size of the airport even if you're running late it's pretty easy to make it to your gate.

A new report, detailed by the Times Union, shows that when it comes to flight at the airport a majority of them are on time. 77% to be exact. 23% of flights were shown to be delayed. So that is not to bad. The odds are in your favor to get out of Albany on time. Obviously there are things that can cause those delays that the airport can't prevent.

Weather can be the most obvious factor, but also delays when it comes to the mechanics of the plane. Safety has to be the first concern. We want to keep those passengers as safe as possible, especially with there being so many horrible instances involving planes in recent weeks.

It's nice to know that our hometown airport is pretty good at keeping the air traffic flowing without too many problems.

