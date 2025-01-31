Highly Contagious Virus Cases On The Rise in New York

According to the CDC and the New York State Department of health more people are coming down with this sickness than this time last year. How can you avoid it?

Along with the cold weather winter also brings with it a very fast way for germs to spread, especially among groups of people. Close quarters and cold temperatures plus dry conditions in many states are the perfect conditions for a virus to spread.

In this case we're talking about the flu. The cases have spiked all around New York in January, and there are currently 10,000 more reported cases of the flu in New York State than there were in 2023. However the cases are not near the numbers from 2022, but the rise in cases has many prepared for that.

More troubling than the rise in visits to the ER as well as hospitalizations surrounding the flu. The CDC didn't release its full report due to a freeze by the Trump Administration but doctors have been able to make some conclusions based on the data they do have. According to NBC News:

Trends show flu activity remains high and is rising in many areas of the country, with increases in flu found in wastewater samples, the number of positive flu tests and flu-related visits to the emergency room.

At this point in the year we all know someone who has had the flu this season and it doesn't look like that is going to be slowing down any time soon. They say that viruses like the flu can spread suddenly and quickly. They say that it could slow down in one area and skyrocket in another. In New York City cases are up 11%.

As of right now we have about a month left of the current flu season, but these numbers show that the end of it is not near a close just yet. It sounds like we're gearing up for a big finale.