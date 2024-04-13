Great Escape Sets Opening Date For Upstate New York Theme Park Lovers
Summer is almost here and that means we can soon head back to Six Flags Great Escape!
If you're from the Capital Region you probably spent a decent amount of your childhood at The Great Escape. Some of you may remember it as Storytown from way back in the day, but it is a piece of our area history that we cannot wait to explore each summer.
As a season pass holder I got an email today that let me know that opening day is only about a month away. They will officially open the doors for their 70th anniversary on May 18, 2024.
Personally my favorite ride will always be the Desperado Plunge. I am sure some of you live for riding The Comet, but it looks like they're been making some improvements to the park, too.
The Bobcat will be a nice addition to the park this year. One thing that is certain is that you can never have enough rides.
The only thing I hope for this year as a dedicated park-goer is that they have everything open all at once. Sometimes my kids and I would go and there would be certain rides (popular ones) not even open on a busy day.
Here's hoping they'll make more available for the 2024 season.
