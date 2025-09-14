Former NFL great Michael Strahan is coming to Upstate New York and he is bringing the lights and cameras to capture all of the festivities.

Good Morning America (GMA) host, and former New York Giants defensive end, Michael Strahan will be visiting Upstate New York this week as part of GMA's '50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful' segment. You won't be able to be part of a live audience as this segment is closed to the public.

Get our free mobile app

In honor of its GMA's 50th anniversary and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, ABC News launched the yearlong series. Each week, a GMA anchor or correspondent will visit a new state, following the order in which they joined the United States. Friday September 12th it's New York's turn.

So far the series spotlighted Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia.

518 News, Michael Strahan, Good Morning America, Niagara Falls Photo by Sergey Pesterev on Unsplash loading...

According to syracuse.com, Michael Strahan visit Nigara Falls and report from the Maid of the Mist observatory deck for GMA. Once this airs, viewers will be a glimpse of Niagara Takes Flight: A Soaring Adventure, a fully-immersive flying theatre ride that takes you to the skies for a breathtaking journey along the Niagara River corridor.

This ride covers 56 kilometers of parkland, from the shores of Lake Ontario to edge of Lake Erie all before getting closer than ever to the thundering Horseshoe Falls. The '50 States in 50 Weeks' segment will air Friday, between 7a-9a, on the GMA broadcast.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

6 Fascinating Facts About When The Office Filmed In Niagara Falls Here are some fun things to learn about the time The Office filmed scenes from Jim and Pam's wedding right here in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/YouTube/Canva