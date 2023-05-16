Even More Unique Roadside Attractions to Visit in Upstate NY

As the weather warms up, it can be a great time to take the family on a trip. Even if you don't have anywhere specific in mind, it can be super fun to just get in the car and go! Crank some tunes, roll the windows down, grab a snack, and enjoy the Great State of New York!

In case you missed it, we made a list of some of the most unique attractions seen while driving, like the Squidward house in Palatine, the Mayfield geodesic dome, and of course The Egg in Albany, just to name a few.

We also already made a list that includes 10 roadside attractions you can see in Upstate NY, like the pig rock in Speculator, the giant garden gnome in Kerhonkson, and even the floral toilets in Potsdam's PottyTown.

Even if you have seen all these already, it doesn't matter because we've got even more roadside attractions to share with you, keep these in mind on your next trip!

