Recently I was at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, NY. It's a place I spend a decent amount of time at, and is a great spot for local business in the Capital Region. I am really happy to see the mall starting to be a bit more busy again.

One thing I have noticed lately is more and more people bringing their pets into the mall. I do not think these are any sort of service animals. What I saw recently was so foul. A woman allowed her dog to defecate right in the middle of the mall. It was right in the middle of the day with a whole lot of people around.

Where in the mall did it happen?

It happened right outside of Newbury Comics on the bottom level of the mall. What's even more disgusting is that there are several restaurants in that area. It sits right near Mrs. Fields cookies, Auntie Anne's, and Gong Cha. It also smelled really bad and I am sure people eating there were not too happy.

After the dog defecated on the ground the woman and her friend took off running and laughing about the incident. Everyone around the area was left speechless.

Crossgates pet policy?

Their website clearly states that pets are not permitted on site unless it is a service animal. What I witnessed was not a service animal, but just a normal pet being taken inside of the mall.

Pets are not permitted on the premises except for service animals. Exceptions may be made for pets being taken to and from pet stores or photography sessions, either on a leash or in a cage.

Who is enforcing the policy? They have their own security and the Guilderland police set up inside the mall. I have seen people on numerous occasion bringing their pets inside the mall that are not service animals and they're not being asked to leave. Now, we have to deal with this.

If you're going to break the rules and bring your pet with you at least have the decency to clean up after it if it makes a mess. Now the custodial staff at the mall has to do it and that should not be their problem to deal with.

To the woman who allowed it to happen, you're disgusting. Absolutely disgusting.