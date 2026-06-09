Summer has just gotten started for many of us but there is still that need to experience something spooky. We have already talked about people celebrating "half way to Halloween" starting back in April. More and more stores have started to put their 2026 Halloween merchandise out online, but a few have actually put their stock out on stores.

Cracker Barrel has become a sweet spot for those who want a certain type of decor, and at some locations they are already showing off what you can get for spooky season this year.

Cracker Barrel Halloween 2026

As soon as I found out that Halloween decor was out at Cracker Barrel I knew that I had to go and check it out. Unfortunately, there was no Halloween to be found at the Clifton Park, NY location. That was so disappointing. Seeing that they've begun to pop up in other parts of the country I was hopeful that it would be in Upstate New York. The good news is that all their stuff is available to purchase online, if you want to pay for the shipping.

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It feels like only recently people began to get into Halloween as an early or year round tradition. You will soon start seeing the displays at other places like At Home, HomeGoods, Marshall's and other places. When it comes to the big box stores like Walmart and Target those usually don't start being seen until Late August or early September, but I will be ready.